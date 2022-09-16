David Beckham Gets Emotional While Paying Final Respects at Queen Elizabeth II's Lying in State

David Beckham is paying his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
On Sept. 16, the legendary footballer was one of the many mourners who waited in line for hours for a chance to see Her Majesty's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.
"Beckham arrived at 2 am, and unlike every non-famous member of the public in the Elizabeth line, absolutely does not have the realistic opportunity to chin it off if it pours down or takes 20 hours," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Respect to him."
Beckham, who sported a black suit, navy coat and flap cap, told reporters by the queue that he waited for more than 12 hours along with everyone else to be able to get a glimpse of the Queen's coffin before her funeral on Sept. 19.
"We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen," he said, according to CNN. "You know something like this today is meant to be shared together. So, you know the fact that we've been here. We're eating Pringles. We're eating Sherbet Lemons, sandwiches and coffee."
Once Beckham got inside the hall, he became emotional and was photographed wiping away his tears. He paid his respects by the coffin, bowing his head and closing his eyes momentarily.
Since Sept. 14, the public has been able to view the late monarch's coffin. Mourners are required to obtain a wristband to join the queue, which snakes from Westminster Hall, where the Queen's body is lying in state, for miles along the south bank of the River Thames.
The Queen's coffin will continue to stay in Westminster Hall until the day of her funeral, which is set to take place at the nearby Westminster Abbey.
Following the Queen's death, Beckham shared a touching tribute to her on social media, writing that he was "truly saddened" by her passing.
"How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world," he wrote on Instagram Sept. 8. "How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…"