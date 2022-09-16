David Beckham Gets Emotional While Paying Final Respects at Queen Elizabeth II's Lying in State

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

David Beckham is paying his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sept. 16, the legendary footballer was one of the many mourners who waited in line for hours for a chance to see Her Majesty's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.

"Beckham arrived at 2 am, and unlike every non-famous member of the public in the Elizabeth line, absolutely does not have the realistic opportunity to chin it off if it pours down or takes 20 hours," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Respect to him."

Beckham, who sported a black suit, navy coat and flap cap, told reporters by the queue that he waited for more than 12 hours along with everyone else to be able to get a glimpse of the Queen's coffin before her funeral on Sept. 19.

"We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen," he said, according to CNN. "You know something like this today is meant to be shared together. So, you know the fact that we've been here. We're eating Pringles. We're eating Sherbet Lemons, sandwiches and coffee."