Kylie Jenner Has a Magical Trip to Disney With Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Rise and shine, it's Disney day.

On Sept. 15, Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse into a fun family day with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, sister Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 4, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 5, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Kylie posted sweet snapshots to her Instagram Stories, walking through Disneyland holding hands with the three girls, who all donned different colored Disney ears. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was living her best life, enjoying the rides and singing along to "It's A Small World."

Kylie opted for a casual look, wearing a simple black short-sleeved crop top, baggy dark grey jeans and white sneakers.

The reality star is no stranger to the theme park, as it seems to be a family favorite among the Kardashian-Jenners. Kylie was spotted at Disney with Travis Scott and Stormi back in April, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday at the amusement park with husband Travis Barker and their kids.