Kylie Jenner Has a Magical Trip to Disney With Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Rise and shine, it's Disney day.
On Sept. 15, Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse into a fun family day with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, sister Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 4, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 5, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Kylie posted sweet snapshots to her Instagram Stories, walking through Disneyland holding hands with the three girls, who all donned different colored Disney ears. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was living her best life, enjoying the rides and singing along to "It's A Small World."
Kylie opted for a casual look, wearing a simple black short-sleeved crop top, baggy dark grey jeans and white sneakers.
The reality star is no stranger to the theme park, as it seems to be a family favorite among the Kardashian-Jenners. Kylie was spotted at Disney with Travis Scott and Stormi back in April, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday at the amusement park with husband Travis Barker and their kids.
Kylie recently reflected on sharing fashion with her daughter, noting she hopes Stormi wears her Met Gala looks one day. "I cannot wait to share my entire archive with my daughter when she is older," Kylie told CR Fashion Book during a cover shoot for its September issue. "Hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom."
Kylie, who welcomed her son with Travis in February, also teased what fans can expect from the mom of two in the new season of The Kardashians. "It definitely shows an exciting time in my life—the second season focuses on me getting back to my life and work after having a baby. I'm excited to share that journey with viewers."