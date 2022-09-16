The MixtapE! Presents Becky G, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

Watch : Becky G Gushes Over Zendaya at Oscars 2022

You can't stop Becky G!

Ahead of her upcoming attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, where she is up for an impressive 11 award nominations, the 25-year-old singer continued to break boundaries with the release of her new song "Amantes."

Described by her label as Becky's very first bachata, the track features Daviles De Novelda and showcases a new side of a woman who isn't afraid to try new things.