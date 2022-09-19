Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Queen's Funeral

A final goodbye.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family on Sept. 19 to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service (you can watch here) at Westminster Abbey. The monarch will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen arriving close behind King Charles III and Prince William.
Harry has spoken about how much he misses his grandmother since her passing on Sept. 8 at her home in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Talking to supporters who gathered outside of Windsor Castle, Harry reflected on how quiet things were without the Queen there.
"It's a lonely place up there now without her," he said to fans on Sept. 10, as seen in a video captured by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."
Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, were in the United Kingdom prior to the Queen's death. Upon hearing that doctors had serious concerns with the 96-year-old's health, Harry, Prince William, and other royal family members rushed to be by her side.
Days after her passing, the Duke of Sussex wrote a touching tribute dedicated to his "granny."
"While this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry wrote. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."
He continued, "You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."
Although Harry and Meghan left their roles as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, the young prince still maintained a close relationship with his grandmother. The couple visited the late Queen on multiple occasions, including a stop in April for tea at Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess named their daughter Lilibet after the Queen, who got to meet her great-granddaughter in June for the Platinum Jubilee.