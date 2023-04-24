This $17 Amazon Belt Bag With Over 8,000 Five-Star Reviews Will Be Your Favorite Practical Accessory

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Have you been on the hunt for a new go-to accessory? Well, we think you'll find yourself grabbing this Amazon belt bag every time you run out the door to carry your wallet, keys and phone. It'll be the perfect way to complete your coffee run, hot girl walk or hike outfits. It comes in 34 different colors, and, to be honest, we're tempted to hit "Add to Cart" on each one.

This bag has a convenient adjustable strap, so you can wear it multiple ways, whether as a crossbody or secured around your waist. It's also great for travel, as you can keep your wallet, ID, or passport close and easily accessible.

Reviewers keep coming back for the look because of its "versatility" and how it "frees your hands." One reviewer even gushes, "It's the best size! I can fit everything I need and I love the mesh side pockets inside and little zipper pocket on the outside. Great fabric and super comfortable!"

Scroll below to get your hands on this trendy, affordable belt bag!