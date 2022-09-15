Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Glows in First Baby Bump Photo While Expecting Third Child

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Celebrates 10 Years Walking in VS Fashion Show

This sweet snap is like sugar.

Behati Prinsloo gave a glimpse at her pregnant belly as the model awaits the arrival of her and husband Adam Levine's third child.

In a pic shared to Instagram on Sept. 15, Behati posed in the reflection of a window while sporting cargo pants and a graphic tee. Her baby bump can be seen peeking under the shirt as the 34-year-old snapped a pic. She captioned the moment, "Recent."

Earlier this month, People reported that the pair were expanding their family with the addition of baby No. 3. The little one will be joining 5-year-old Dusty Rose Levine, who Adam and Behati welcomed in 2016, and 4-year-old Gio Grace Levine, who they welcomed in 2018.

But even before Gio was born, Adam shared that he had more babies on the brain for their future.

"I want a lot. I thrive in chaos," Adam said during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I really genuinely enjoy it."