The LadyGang Co-Hosts Spill All the Juicy Details Behind Their Lady Secrets Tour

Watch : LadyGang Live Tour Will Be ULTIMATE Girls' Night Experience

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Ladies, the best kept secret tour in town is about to be revealed.

For more than seven years, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek have been building a community and making women feel less alone with their LadyGang podcast.

In fact, their weekly girl chat has sparked Facebook groups, best-selling books and a fabulous fashion line. Now, the LadyGang is hitting the road and launching their Lady Secrets tour that promises to be the ultimate girls' night out.

"We're doing a version of the live podcast that is unlike any podcast," Keltie exclusively shared with E! News. "Of course we're doing our basics—Ask the LadyGang, Good Week, Bad Week—but we also have the Wheel of Secrets. When we spin it, it's going to end on someone's secret. We have to share that with the audience."