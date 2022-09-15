Bad Bunny Helps Buy Home for 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Survivor

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments

Bad Bunny is helping a 10-year-old Uvalde survivor feel safer.

The global superstar was one of the donors to buy Mayah Zamora and her family a new home due to her old house's proximity to where the Robb Elementary School shooter lived. When Mayah learned during her 66-day hospital stay that she lived blocks away from the gunman, she felt it unbearable to return home, according to MLB.com.

The news of her future home was revealed at the Aug. 23 Houston Astros baseball game, where Mayah threw the first ceremonial pitch.

"We have secured the funding to build Mayah and her family a new home in a location where she feels safe and comfortable," the Correa Family Foundation wrote in an Aug. 24 Instagram post. "We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future."