These Secrets About Fatal Attraction Are Not Going to Be Ignored, Dan

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and no pet rabbit stood a chance against Alex Forrest.
It's been 35 years since the release of Fatal Attraction, a psychosexual thriller with a premise so timeless it's coming to Paramount+ in series form, starring Joshua Jackson as the devoted-except-for-that-one-weekend husband Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex, the fling who refuses to be flung aside.
But in 1987 it was an unforgettable Glenn Close who terrorized Michael Douglas and family in retribution for his casual dismissiveness. And lest you think the box office hit was more salacious sizzle than substance, au contraire: In addition to making more than $320 million worldwide, the film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Adrian Lyne, Best Actress for Close and Best Supporting Actress for Anne Archer, who played Dan's faultless, lovely, super-supportive (Seriously, what was wrong with you, Dan?!) wife Beth.
Though left out of Fatal Attraction's batch of nominations, Douglas was the only one from that team who took home an Academy Award that year, Best Actor for his turn as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street.
Meanwhile, movies that are all the rage when they come out and are still cultural touchstones decades later are few and far between (Douglas happened to have been in two in 1987), and you don't put such a film together without all sorts of moving parts, fascinating personalities, pivotal decisions and maybe even a few mistakes.
Here are the behind-the-scenes secrets from Fatal Attraction that you'll want to keep from your spouse but will eventually have to tell them about (beware, spoilers ahead:)