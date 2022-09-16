Free People and FP Movement's Top-Rated Styles Under $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping at Free People is always a good idea. The brand hits that perfect balance of keeping up with the latest fashion trends and creating timeless pieces that you will keep in your wardrobe forever. If you want to refresh your closet, all you need are some reliable staples. Free People and FP Movement come through with the affordable finds that are fashionable, comfortable, and compliment-worthy.
If you are in the mood to shop, but you don't want to bust your budget, we rounded up some of the top-rated finds from Free People and FP Movement that are under $50.
Free People Top-Rated Styles Under $50
FP One Adella Bralette
Fashionistas everywhere are familiar with this iconic bralette from Free People. This design is instantly recognizable as a Free People staple and it's incredibly versatile. Layer this under your favorite styles or you can even wear it as a cropped top. The straps are adjustable, so you can adjust to get your perfect fit. There is one problem though: there are 16 colors to choose from. Which one will you pick?!
This enthusiastic customer review says it all: "ICONIC. I think anyone who sees this bra instantly thinks, 'FREE PEOPLE!' Even the low quality cheap dupes - then it's just "Free People knock off!" SOOO PLEASE RESTOCK IN XL'S!!! I love this item…don't make me buy a cheap-o wanna bra be! C'MON FP!, (sorry for yelling)."
Intimately Lady Lux Layering Top
Add this sultry top into your layered look. This sheer top has a floral embroidery, high neckline, and thumbhole details. You can never go wrong with black, but if you want to switch things up, this shirt comes in 13 colors.
A fan of the top said, "Should be named 'Icing on the cake.' As delicate as this looks, I was pleasantly surprised how durable the material is. I have three colors and even on a summer night it gives any tank or strappy dress that extra oomph. Lightweight and not itchy as some can be. I am so happy to see more colors. It's a perfect year round go to."
Intimately Love Letter Cami
This textured tank is incredibly soft and luxurious. You can wear this square-neck top as is, or you can push the straps down a bit for an off-the-shoulder look. This is great as a top in warm weather or as a layering piece in the fall and winter months. I have this top and I need to emphasize how stretchy it is, even with weight fluctuations, it always looks great.
There are 13 colors to choose from, with one Free People shopper sharing, "Best Top!!! Have this in 5 different colors and plan to purchase more! Very flattering and comfy. Stretchy and great quality fabric. Hoping the brown color comes back in stock soon!"
Intimately Sweet Talker Half Slip
A silky mid-length skirt will always be on-trend. You can wear this with a silky top, a rock t-shirt, a button-down, a bodysuit, or any other top you adore. You're gonna want one of these in every color. There are 10 to choose from, ranging from versatile neutrals to fun pops of color.
A fan of the skirt reviewed, "These are so amazing! Can't say enough good about them! Sexy and comfy! Love how it is fitted and not tight at the same time. You can do so much with these! I have like 6 colors now"
Intimately Seamless Rib Bike Short
Bike shorts are a wardrobe staple, but good ones can be hard to find. We all want that great fit with shorts that move with us. No one wants bike shorts that ride up or fall down. This seamless style is very comfortable, supremely flattering, and it's another one of those styles you'll want in multiple colors.
A shopper gushed, "This is a fabulous item! I have almost every color and would love to see new colors added. It is good for lounging around, walking around campus or running. I typically wear a small, but like these in medium. They are so comfortable! LOVE!!"
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
These shorts are incredibly popular. They sell out all the time and the brand has so many colors, with 32 in stock right now. These the ideal workout short, especially if you love running. They're stretchy, fitted, and you're gonna want to wear them all the time.
A shopper explained, "I don't normally like workout shorts. But I love these! The high waist is PERFECT and makes you feel snatched and skinny! The length is perfect. Not too long like soccer shorts and not too short to show booty cheeks. They are so flattering! I normally don't wear shorts because I don't like my thicker thighs but I feel so good in these!"
FP Movement Happiness Runs Crop Tank
I am wearing this top right now. I got it for Christmas last year and it immediately became one of my go-to pieces. As someone with a larger shirt, the idea of wearing a cropped top without a bra is not something I would ever want to do. However, I'm obsessed with this one. It's comfortable, it's supportive, and I've even worn it as a bra under some thicker sweaters.
Another shopper echoed my sentiments, sharing, "Literally the best tank top ever. I wear it everyday and have multiple of them in different colors. Perfect for workouts or lounging around."
FP Movement Prajna Short
These shorts come in so many colors that match the Happiness Runs Crop Tank. I'm not gonna lie, when I got these I was confused because they looked tiny. I didn't think they were ever going to fit me, but these have stretch. They are comfortable, flattering, and I love wearing them.
Someone else said, "best shorts ever. I absolutely loveeeeee these shorts. They were above and beyond my expectations to be honest. They're so extremely soft and comfy, the fit perfectly, and they are so versatile. I can wear them to workout or just to lounge around or run errands. I want one of every color."
FP Movement Runner Sling
Whether you're athletic or not, this runner sling is such an essential. It's convenient, slim, and it has just enough room for your essentials. It comes in four colors.
A shopper said, "Love it!! I am really happy I found this. I so needed something for my walks and the gym and this is perfect! It's not too big and hangs nicely on my hips and fits just what I need it to. Enough room for my phone, keys, ear buds and a debit card. I will probably get another color."
FP Movement Love Tank
This tank is one of those multi-purpose items you can wear in so many ways. Of course, it's the ideal workout tank since it's lightweight and sleeveless. You can also tuck it in with a pair of trousers for a polished look. There are 12 colors to choose from.
"Absolute favorite tanks for working out, lounging and everything in between," a Free People shopper said.
FP Movement Next Round Shorts
Wear these boxing-inspired shorts for your next workout. They have a high-rise elastic waistband and a triangle logo. They're lightweight with a relaxed fit and they come in seven colors.
A shopper reviewed, "I'm obsessed with these shorts. I needed to step up my workout outfits and this did the trick! They're high waisted, not too tight, and overall super flattering."
Another raved, "The Best!!! I've been looking for a great pair of workout shorts forever and struggled to find ones I liked that weren't too short or tight. These are perfect! Super comfy and the exact rise and length. Already got compliments on them, and actually mostly from men! Got a medium and they were TTS (usually 27)."
FP Movement Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop Tank
I love this just as much as the Happiness Runs Crop. It's a ribbed tank that doubles as a bra top. It's a gym staple, but it's just so comfortable too. This is another one of those great layering pieces from Free People that you can wear for so many different things.
A shopper reviewed, "Great bra-top. This is so ideal. It's not too short and provides enough support and shape. The material isn't thin, thank you, nor is it see through. Please provide more colors." There are 20 colors to choose from, by the way.
FP Movement Square Neck Good Karma Bra
If you're looking for a sports bra that's flattering with a band that actually stays in place when you work out. The coolest part about this style is that it has built-in SPF 30 sun protection. Warning: it comes in 17 colors and you're gonna want them all.
A shopper said, "New bra staple. Tried this on in the store and fell in LOVE. It is the most comfy sports bra while still looking trendy. Already purchased 3 colors and plan to buy more."
Another shared, "My Fav FP Workout Top. This top is great and makes your boobs look awesome. Fits true to size and can be worn a million ways, with jeans, skirts, and of course at the gym. Highly recommend."
If you're looking for more Free People finds, this TikTok-famous FP Movement onesie is flattering, and oh-so-comfortable.