Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary Students Had the Sweetest Reaction to Her Emmys Win

Watch : What Quinta Brunson Thought of Jimmy Kimmel's 2022 Emmys Bit

Quinta Brunson is the apple of her students' eye.

The Abbott Elementary creator, who plays teacher Janine Teagues in the comedy series, shared the reaction her fictional students had to her Sept. 12 Emmys win. Brunson won Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for the ABC pilot, becoming the second Black woman to get the award.

"Yeah I love my job," Brunson captioned the tweet, which showed two cards that the child actors who play her students had made.

"Congratulations Ms. Quinta B," one child wrote on a note simply decorated with a "Hooray."

"To Ms. Janine," another wrote, using Brunson's fictional name. "Congrats on winning the best comedy writer reward as a Emmy. Thanks for having me on your show. I hope you win more Emmys." While Brunson covered the child's name with an "XOXO" emoji, she left his nickname, "Tiny cowboy." The card even featured a pasted-on snap of Brunson holding her award on the red carpet.