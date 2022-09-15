Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary Students Had the Sweetest Reaction to Her Emmys Win

Quinta Brunson is the apple of her students' eye.
The Abbott Elementary creator, who plays teacher Janine Teagues in the comedy series, shared the reaction her fictional students had to her Sept. 12 Emmys win. Brunson won Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for the ABC pilot, becoming the second Black woman to get the award.
"Yeah I love my job," Brunson captioned the tweet, which showed two cards that the child actors who play her students had made.
"Congratulations Ms. Quinta B," one child wrote on a note simply decorated with a "Hooray."
"To Ms. Janine," another wrote, using Brunson's fictional name. "Congrats on winning the best comedy writer reward as a Emmy. Thanks for having me on your show. I hope you win more Emmys." While Brunson covered the child's name with an "XOXO" emoji, she left his nickname, "Tiny cowboy." The card even featured a pasted-on snap of Brunson holding her award on the red carpet.
Abbott Elementary also picked up awards for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph. During her acceptance speech, Ralph broke into song, belting out poignant lyrics from Dianne Reeves' 1994 song "Endangered Species."
Ralph explained her sudden burst into song Sept. 15, saying that though she'd been "practicing an acceptance speech" since she was just 5 years old, when she heard her name, "everything I thought I was going to say went completely out of my head."
"I thought, 'What did I really want people to know?' I wanted them to know: I'm an endangered species," she told the Los Angeles Times. "And my journey has been rough in this industry, but I don't sing any victim's song. I'm a woman. I'm a strong woman. I'm a strong woman of color. And I know where my voice belongs."
Abbott Elementary returns with season two Sept. 21 on ABC.