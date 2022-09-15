How Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' "Tough" Season 12 Reunion Breaks Tradition

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion is shaping up to be one for the books.
Erika Jayne teased what's to come on the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, admitting "It was a lot."
"It was really trying," she added. "And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us."
Seemingly referring to the fallout between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, Erika continued, turning to WWHL host Andy Cohen, "I don't know how you felt about it, but it was tough."
So tough, in fact, that the ladies didn't take a cast picture. "That was a first," Andy said. "And I didn't even kind of push it. I think when you see...you will see why."
Erika was later asked by a fan if the intense Aspen trip ruined any of her friendships, but she surprisingly revealed that the reunion did more damage. "We said a lot of things at the reunion," she added, "and there were some really big developments after that I think had more of an impact."
Andy himself told RHOBH fans even more about the reunion on his Sirius XM series Radio Andy Sept. 12, teasing that the "drama" with Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi's ongoing legal woes "kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies."
"I will say we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day," Andy said. "And then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what's going on."
Erika has always maintained in her innocence both on and off the Bravo series, but often shies away from discussing the details of the lawsuits she and Tom are named in. However, according to Andy, "she answers everything" at the reunion. "The viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling."
The Bravo host didn't reveal much about any of the other cast members, but he did say that Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley get into it. That, and "a few people" broke down in tears, including Erika. One positive? Andy proudly revealed that there were no stage walk-offs.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
