The Crown’s Claire Foy Honors “Incredible” Queen Elizabeth II

In the past, Claire—who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 for the role—discussed some of the challenges that she faced in portraying the Queen.

"It's very difficult to play someone who everyone has a preconception about and not sort of let that in," she told The Wrap in 2017. "It's hard enough alone to imagine yourself as the queen."

Following the queen's passing, many celebrities, political figures and fellow royals have honored the monarch's legacy, including her oldest son, King Charles III (formerly regarded as Prince Charles).

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you," Charles said on Sept.9 during his first speech as King "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"