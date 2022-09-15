Why “Gutted” Saoirse Ronan’s Barbie Cameo Didn’t Work Out

Saoirse Ronan still isn't feeling quite so fantastic after she wasn't able to fulfill a cameo in the upcoming Barbie movie. Find out why she wasn't able to partake in the Greta Gerwig film.

Yes, Saoirse Ronan was almost a Barbie girl in the cinematic Barbie world.

The actress shared that she was set to have a cameo in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as the infamous Ken. However, Saoirse's schedule—she began filming for the movie, The Outrun, in Scotland around the same time Greta's movie was shooting—was ultimately too busy for her live a life in plastic, after all.
 
"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," she told People in a story published Sept. 15. Referring to the concept of the iconic doll being played by multiple actresses in the movie, Saoirse added, "There was a whole character I was going to play—another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."
 
Not one to give up hope, the Brooklyn star joked she was willing make it in the film—set for a July 2023 debut—by any means necessary, even offering up alternatives to her past co-collaborators.

