RHOBH's Erika Jayne Claps Back at Jennifer Lawrence After the Actress Called Her "Evil"

Watch : RHOBH's Erika Jayne CLAPS BACK at Jennifer Lawrence's "Evil" Comment

Erika Jayne has volunteered as tribute.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, giving her an opportunity to respond to Jennifer Lawrence's recent remarks about her—namely, that she's "evil."

"Well, you know, it's easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television," Erika told host Andy Cohen. "But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I'm sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well."

The Bravolebrity's pointed response comes days after Jennifer, a noted Real Housewives superfan, shared her thoughts on RHOBH season 12 at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. "My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika is evil," the Hunger Games actress explained Sept. 11, seemingly referencing the fact that the "Pretty Mess" singer has been at the center of several lawsuits involving her estranged husband, disgraced attorney Tom Girardi.