How Valdé Beauty Founder Margarita Arriagada Is Making Cosmetics Personal Again

E! News: What was it like navigating your role as Sephora's Chief Merchant as a Latina?

MA: It was a miracle I survived. First of all, it was difficult to navigate because of my age. The girls were young and I know they felt I was this mother, as opposed to someone that might've related to their culture. The early years were also difficult because even though I had an important voice on the executive board, I was still a minority—the only woman of color. It took a lot to be heard and, let's be honest, the rest of the women on that board were caucasian.

It was a challenge within Sephora and within the industry. I had to influence the Lauder corporation and the L'Oreal's of the world on having more inclusive representation in their marketing and communication. I was also impassioned to drive improvement in the complexion category, but we couldn't do it without having the right shades. The indie brands responded first, while the legacy brands were late to the party. But I felt my contribution was in planting seeds that were later harvested.

E! News: When did you feel ready to walk away from Sephora and start your own beauty brand?

MA: I felt the fear before the restlessness. I left in 2015, but in 2014, I felt really removed from the brands and the consumer. And at the end of September 2014, my mother passed away. I just felt a major chapter had closed. There was a moment a few months after [her death], I heard this voice that said, "Now is the time." And in that moment, a spontaneous moment, I resigned. I was always a person who needed to prepare for a beginning, so I ended the year knowing that I was going to leave. And I let go without knowing what I was going to do. But I knew that for the good of Sephora, I needed to leave the team.