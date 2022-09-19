WATCH LIVE

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince George, Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined other members of the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's Sept. 19 funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are publicly saying goodbye to their great-grandmother.

The eldest of the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined their parents and other members of the royal family—including King Charles IIIQueen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19. The kids' younger brother Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the event.

Following the memorial service, the queen's coffin will travel in procession to Windsor Castle near London, where a Committal Service will be held at St. George's Chapel.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her vacation home, on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Over the next week, the Queen's coffin was slowly transported across the U.K. to allow mourners to pay their respects.

photos
70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

When it reached London, it lay in state at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, and for days, fans lined up to view it and say their farewells to their queen. The king and his three siblings, plus William, Harry and their six cousins stood vigil at times prior to the funeral.

ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While she was the longest reigning monarch in British history, to 12 her great-grandchildren—including George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4—Queen Elizabeth was reportedly known as "Gan Gan." In a 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, Kate revealed that the Queen left gifts in the rooms for her great grandchildren when they visited her at one of her many palaces.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

When greeting mourners at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, the Princess of Wales shared Louis' heartbreaking reaction following the Queen's death. Referring to the death of the monarch's husband Prince Philip in April 2021 at age 99, Louis told his mom, "She's not with Great-Grandpa."

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic kept the Queen from being able to visit in person with her great-grandchildren, but she didn't let her age and social distancing keep her from seeing them virtually. Harry shared a sweet antidote of the queen and Philip chatting with his and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison, on Zoom in Feb. 2021.
 
"Both my grandparents do Zoom," he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "They've seen Archie running around." 
 
He also revealed that the Queen asked what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meghan told her he wanted a waffle maker because he was obsessed with waffles for breakfast. He said, "She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix" and throws it in the waffle iron."

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III & Prince William
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Princess Anne
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Prince William
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George & Kate Middleton
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte & Prince George
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Queen's State Funeral
David Ramos/Getty Images
King Charles III
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles III & Princess Anne
OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry
PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice & Prince Andrew
FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince George
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince William, King Charles II & Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles' Note to Queen Elizabeth
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's Casket
photos
View More Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral
