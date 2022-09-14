Brittany Snow’s Pitch Perfect Co-Stars Show Support After Tyler Stanaland Split

Watch : Brittany Snow Freaks Out Over Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

Brittany Snow's co-stars are showing their support for the actress after her split with husband Tyler Stanaland—And its aca-amazing.

On Wednesday, the pair confirmed in joint statements that they are separating, under a black and white photo of the two sitting on a subway. Underneath Snow's photo, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson stood by her friend, commenting, "Love you Brit."

A Simple Favor actress Anna Kendrick wrote, "I love you so much."

It's evident that the Barden Bellas have Snow's back with Chrissie Fit echoing Kendrick's sentiment saying, "I love you so so much."

Other celebrities rallied around the John Tucker Must Die star, with singer Kathryn Gallagher writing, "I love you," and Australian DJ Alison Wonderland commenting "Love you so much."

Snow announced her split from the Selling the O.C. realtor, who she wed in an intimate Malibu, Calif. ceremony in 2020, after more than two years of marriage in a post on Instagram.