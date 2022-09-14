Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect” at 2022 Emmys

Watch : What Quinta Brunson Thought of Jimmy Kimmel's 2022 Emmys Bit

Sheryl Lee Ralph has entered the chat.

The Abbott Elementary actress, 65, shared how she really felt about Jimmy Kimmel's controversial skit during her co-star Quinta Brunson's historic 2022 Emmys win and speech on Sept. 12.

"I was absolutely confused," Sheryl told reporters during ABC's TCA Day Sept. 14, per Deadline. "I didn't know what was going on. I wish that man would just get up off the ground."

Sheryl, who also took home her first Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, said she later realized it was Jimmy lying on the ground as Quinta, 32, accepted her award. "Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!" she added. "But that's just me. I told him, too, to his face. He understood."

E! News has reached out to Jimmy's rep for comment and has not heard back.

During TV's biggest night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and comedian Will Arnett participated in a skit before introducing the winner for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.