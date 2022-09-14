Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect” at 2022 Emmys

Sheryl Lee Ralph has entered the chat.
The Abbott Elementary actress, 65, shared how she really felt about Jimmy Kimmel's controversial skit during her co-star Quinta Brunson's historic 2022 Emmys win and speech on Sept. 12.
"I was absolutely confused," Sheryl told reporters during ABC's TCA Day Sept. 14, per Deadline. "I didn't know what was going on. I wish that man would just get up off the ground."
Sheryl, who also took home her first Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, said she later realized it was Jimmy lying on the ground as Quinta, 32, accepted her award. "Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!" she added. "But that's just me. I told him, too, to his face. He understood."
During TV's biggest night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and comedian Will Arnett participated in a skit before introducing the winner for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.
During the bit, Will dragged Jimmy around on stage. However, once Quinta came up to receive her Emmy, the late-night talk show host continued to lounge lifelessly on stage—even after the actress tried to nudge him to get up.
While Quinta continued with her acceptance speech and did not let the spoof interrupt her big win, many viewers took to social media to call out Jimmy's behavior, including one person who described the moment as "pure jealousy and entitlement."
Though some people were outraged by Jimmy's antics, Quinta said it "didn't bother" her that much.
"I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there, I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers, I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett," she said to reporters after the Emmys. "So, I was wrapped up in the moment."
She jokingly added, "Tomorrow, maybe I'll be mad at him. I'm gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know, we'll see what happens."