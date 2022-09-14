Jesse Powell's Sister Tamara Sends Message to Supporters After Singer's Death

Jesse Powell's sister has words of love for supporters.
Following her brother's death at his Los Angeles home, Tamara Powell shared her gratitude to those who left touching messages for the late R&B singer.
Commenting on the Sept. 13 Instagram post where she first shared the devastating news, Tamara wrote, "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR PRAYERS & CONDOLENCES." His cause of death has not been shared, though Tamara said the 51-year-old passed away "peacefully."
Fans and celebrities remembered Jesse, known for his for his late '90s track "You," as a talented musician and friend.
Fellow artist Chester Gregory wrote, "MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES!!! You know Jesse was like a brother to me!!! I love you and your whole family so much! I'm here for you and with you!!!" with Tamara replying, "love u chess" accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji.
Tamara responded to singer Cheryl Pepsii Riley's condolences by writing, "He loved you! Thank u Queen" to which Cheryl said back, "I loved HIM! I've been a fan from the beginning!"
"Then years ago I got to meet him at an event he was singing at and he was the coolest n nicest n Saaaannnggg!!!" she added. "I just knew he was good ppl from then! I am really soooo very sorry to hear this! Lifting you n your family in prayer and Praying Peace n Strength for you All!"
Tamara wrote on the Sept. 13 statement that the Powell family "asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy."
"Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career," the message read. "We want you all to know that you meant the world to him."