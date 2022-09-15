Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch : Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time

A cold front has hit Aspen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.

Reading "several hours later..." the message came after Kyle, Kathy and Lisa Rinna set off to a bar. From there, screenshots of texts from Lisa to Erika Jayne started to appear. "I got in a sprinter with Kathy and she had an absolutely [sic] meltdown," Lisa wrote shortly after midnight. "I've never heard or seen anything like it in my life."

"Anger screaming throwing things crying," Lisa's second text read. "I'm locked in my room."

Erika simply responded "OMG," but the most shocking text would come thereafter. "The hatred that just came out of her towards her sister..." Lisa added. "I'm speechless."