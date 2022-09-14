Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Daughter Daisy Set to Cameo in Don't Worry Darling

Watch : Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde

A wild family affair!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' daughter Daisy joined her mom on set and made an appearance in the highly anticipated film Don't Worry Darling. According to fan photos circulating on social media, the 5-year-old is credited as the character "Rosie."

The director previously spoke about her daughter's cameo to Vanity Fair on Sept. 8 with the outlet noting Daisy's scene is with Olivia and Florence Pugh as their when their characters lay are lying poolside and drink drinking cocktails as they await their husbands to return home from their mysterious jobs.

Beyond appearing on-camera, Daisy also spent time on-set behind the camera, watching her mom direct the film. In October 2020, Olivia shared a pic of her daughter sitting in a director's chair, captioning the sweet snap, "Tiny set visit."

For Olivia, having her little one by her side while production was taking place was an experience that she felt was distinctly tied to that of being a female director. "I was like," Olivia told the outlet, she noted, "I wonder if this experience is slightly different for men?"