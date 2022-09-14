Return to the Tent With New The Great British Baking Show Trailer

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

You're in for a sweet taste of what's to come on The Great British Baking Show.

Season 10 of the Netflix series seems to be quite a treat from what we're seeing in the trailer released Sept. 14. That's what happens when you gather "thousands of the best home bakers," as the teaser says.

We're introduced to one of those baking experts, who reveals that they "always wanted to apply, but I never had the courage to actually do it."

Thankfully she did, as she's now in one of the most beloved competitions on TV.

Another contestant is equally excited to be on the baking competition series, admitting, "This is the biggest thing I've ever done. Things like this don't happen to me."

While the series is clearly making several dreams come true, it doesn't come without some bumps in the dough. As Netflix's description teases, "30 brand new challenges, designed to put every bit of their baking ability to the test."

It seems one contestant has a solid plan to deal with the pressure, revealing that she has a "fake it till you make it" approach. That's the spirit!