Khloe Kardashian Fans Are Convinced You Can Hear Her Baby Boy in This Video

Watch : Tommy Hilfiger Talks Photo With Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian

Is that the sound of the newest generation of the Kardashians? Fans think yes.

Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram Story showing off Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenners' latest collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics on Sept. 13, but it's the background noise that has followers buzzing. On Sept. 14, the TikTok account "Kardashtiktoks" reposted the story and speculated that the apparent baby coos mean it's "Khloe's baby boy in the background."

One user commented, "Awwww baby in the background how adorable," while another wrote, "Any name guesses? Do you think they picked another T name?"

Khloe is mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians star has kept her son's name under wraps thus far, following in the steps of her younger sister Kylie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who welcomed her second child in February with Travis Scott, has yet to announce her baby boy's new name, as she's in the process of changing it from Wolf.