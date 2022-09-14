Why Elisabeth Moss Says She Can’t Choose Between Nick and Luke in The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss is grateful that she's not actually June from The Handmaid's Tale—especially when it comes to the love triangle at the center of season five.
Throughout the past four seasons, viewers have watched as June (Moss) struggled with her feelings for Luke (O.T. Fagbenle), the father of her first daughter Hannah, and Nick (Max Minghella), the father of her second daughter Nichole. It's a love triangle that has fans taking sides, but for Elisabeth, it isn't so easy to choose which man June should be with.
"How do you choose?" Elisabeth told E! News' Francesca Amniker. "That's an impossible choice. I can't make that choice, I don't know if anyone can make that choice."
So while people have been asking Elisabeth her opinion for years, she said she simply can't decide and would rather remain neutral. "Can I be team both?" the actress said. "I love them both equally, for different reasons."
And Elisabeth said she isn't trying to be fair to her co-stars, she genuinely feels torn between the two characters. "I genuinely can't decide, especially this season," she explained. "There's so much good June/Nick stuff this year, so there's a real pull in that direction."
Elisabeth added, "Ugh, I can't decide, but luckily I don't have to right now."
The Shining Girls star was equally as secretive when it comes to the rest of the season.
However, Elisabeth did touch on Alexis Bledel's decision to leave the show ahead of the new season. The first episode revealed that Emily had decided to join the war effort in Gilead. "We were very sad that she couldn't join us this year," she explained. "But that said, we had to deal with it and it did present us with the opportunity to show what it would be like for somebody to go back in Gilead and leave their family."
Elisabeth teased that this decision will have an "emotional impact" on June, who will continue her fight against Gilead throughout the season.
The first two episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season five are streaming now on Hulu, with new episodes released on Wednesdays.