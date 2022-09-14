Spotlight On Goodlife Clothing: Upgrade Your Fall Style With Basics Under $100

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
At Goodlife Clothing, they're all about one thing: Making "premium essentials" that support modern living. By designing, crafting, and responsibly manufacturing everyone's favorite layers (think tees, henleys, and sweats), they've developed a line of high-end basics that make feeling dressed down a little more dressed up. They're not too bold, not too boring, and worth noting — not too gendered. It's 2022!
After all, even when you're going comfy mode, isn't it nice to pull something on that hasn't been worn through? And in fact, will only get softer and better-looking with time? That lived-in, love-forever quality defines each premium piece from Goodlife. It's almost like...they want their complete collection to support your good life! (They do. It's in the mission statement.)
So whether you're upgrading your wardrobe after a few years of leaning a little too hard into your greatest hits, or just looking for some fresh fall layers, here's what we're loving from Goodlife this season.
Sun-Faded Slub Scallop Crew
Pigment-dyed for a "washed and worn" look, this heavyweight tee transforms laidback looks into freshly polished ones.
Supima Cropped Crew
Based on the classic boyfriend tee that inspired Goodlife to launch their women's collection, this soft and flattering top is cropped for an effortlessly flattering fit.
Recycled Polartec Fleece Short
Goodlife's first-ever piece made from 100% recycled materials, this "insanely soft and lightweight" fleece knit delivers "warmth without the weight." Perfect for unpredictable fall weather.
Slub L/S Scallop Henley
I don't know about you, but I love a henley. And a mid-weight one with dyed buttons to match? Hello shirt technically designed for dudes that I'm going to live in anyway.
Tri-Blend Classic V
Made from the line's "premium tri-blend," this durable (and versatile) tee is an ideal layering piece.
Loop Terry Oversized Sweatshirt
With its boxy, oversized fit and strong terry fabrication, this sweatshirt is just begging to be worn with your favorite pair of bike shorts.
Loop Terry Oversized Sweatpant
Okay, so, I cheated and included something over $100. But can you blame me? With a loose fit and year-round weight, these sweatpants make Zoom meetings, dog walking, coffee-getting, and weekend napping way cuter.
Now that your wardrobe is ready, here's where to buy cute and affordable fall home decor to get your space to match your style.