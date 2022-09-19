WATCH LIVE

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, was honored by King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William and more members of the royal family in a formal service on Sept. 19.

By Kisha Forde Sep 19, 2022 10:05 AMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IIPrince CharlesMeghan Markle
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

Millions of mourners around the world are bidding a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
 
On Sept. 19, members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more gathered to honor the Queen's life at a service held at Westminster Abbey in London. (Watch the funeral here.)

The funeral proceedings began at 5:34 a.m. ET, with her family arriving at the House of Parliament to escort her coffin to Westminster Abbey. Her final resting place will be at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, where husband Prince Philip as well as her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth are buried.

Queen Elizabeth, who served as the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Soon after news broke of her passing, her eldest son, formally known as Prince Charles prior to her death, shared a few words on behalf of his family.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Life in Pictures

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Updates: Mourning, Funeral & Royal Succession

In addition to welcoming four children with the late Phillip, the Queen welcomed eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren throughout the course of her life. The British monarch's husband of 73 years passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.
 
Keep reading for a look at how Her Majesty's life was commemorated during the final day of national mourning.

Trending Stories

1

How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's Outfits Honored Queen Elizabeth

2

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II

3

Royal Fans React to Spider on Queen Elizabeth II's Casket at Funeral

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III & Prince William
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Princess Anne
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Prince William
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George & Kate Middleton
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte & Prince George
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Queen's State Funeral
David Ramos/Getty Images
King Charles III
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles III & Princess Anne
OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry
PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice & Prince Andrew
FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince George
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince William, King Charles II & Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles' Note to Queen Elizabeth
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's Casket
photos
View More Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral
Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's Outfits Honored Queen Elizabeth

2

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II

3

Royal Fans React to Spider on Queen Elizabeth II's Casket at Funeral

4

Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said

5

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral