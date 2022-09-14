Sex, Lies and the College Cult Trailer Goes Inside Larry Ray's Sarah Lawrence Scandal

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The story of the Sarah Lawrence sex cult that shocked everyone is coming to the small screen.

Premiering on Sept. 28 as part of Peacock's DocFest—a six-week virtual festival that will see the release of six brand new Peacock Original titles—Sex, Lies and the College Cult centers on father and alleged conman Larry Ray. Per the streamer, the documentary tells the true story of how Ray "brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into an abusive sex cult that upended their lives and the lives of their families."

Told in some of the victims' own words, the feature-length film "chronicles decade-long abuse, extortion, sex trafficking and forced labor," Peacock's description continues. "Through dark and personal footage, a portrait of the world inside this group is revealed—all rooted in manipulation and dark secrets."

The official trailer for Sex, Lies and the College Cult (which you can watch below) starts to unfold the complex story, with one interviewee describing Ray as "a multifaceted human being [with] a lot of political collections."