Jimmy Kimmel Praises "Superhero" Andrew Garfield for Saving Him at the 2022 Emmys

Watch : Zendaya Celebrates HISTORIC 2022 Emmys Win With BF Tom Holland

Just another day for your friendly neighborhood Andrew Garfield.

The 2022 Emmys had it all: laughs, moving speeches and major wins for some of our favorite celebrities. As it turns out, it also had a superhero save courtesy of The Amazing Spider-Man star. During the opening monologue of his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel shared how Andrew ended up swooping in to prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

The TV host began by noting that, at the start of the award show, there was a musical number featuring TV show theme songs. During the performance, music from Game of Thrones came on and dancers with spears appeared.

"About halfway through the dance," Jimmy said during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Sept. 13, "the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle straight at us at our table."

For Jimmy—who shared an Emmys table with Andrew, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Allen White—the star-studded seating arrangement worked out in his favor.

He continued, "Out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air, like Spider-Man."