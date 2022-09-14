Does RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Ever Plan to Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga? She Says…

Watch : Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down $10K Wedding Hair

Buckle up Bravo fans, because according to Teresa Giudice, season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is going to be "very sad."

A lot has happened since season 12 of RHONJ wrapped up in May, such as Teresa tying the knot with husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas and The Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer accidentally leaking the wedding details online. But perhaps the biggest drama that's gone down is between Teresa and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, as they skipped out on the star's Aug. 6 nuptials.

"It's so sad," Teresa exclusively told E! News on Sept. 13 at the Oh Polly presentation at the Nolcha New York Fashion Week show with her daughters Gia and Milania Giudice. "It's not how I wanted things to end up."

Following the wedding, Joe and Melissa clarified why they chose not to attend the festivities with Melissa saying, "There was something that went down at the finale of filming."