Does RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Ever Plan to Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga? She Says…

Buckle up Bravo fans, because according to Teresa Giudice, season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is going to be "very sad."
A lot has happened since season 12 of RHONJ wrapped up in May, such as Teresa tying the knot with husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas and The Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer accidentally leaking the wedding details online. But perhaps the biggest drama that's gone down is between Teresa and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, as they skipped out on the star's Aug. 6 nuptials.
"It's so sad," Teresa exclusively told E! News on Sept. 13 at the Oh Polly presentation at the Nolcha New York Fashion Week show with her daughters Gia and Milania Giudice. "It's not how I wanted things to end up."
Following the wedding, Joe and Melissa clarified why they chose not to attend the festivities with Melissa saying, "There was something that went down at the finale of filming."
As for whether Teresa thinks the three of them will make amends one day? "No, no, no, that's really it," she said. "That's it."
Fans will have to wait until RHONJ season 13 to find out the truth. But until then, Teresa gave E! News an update on how married life with Luis has been treating her so far.
"Amazing, absolutely amazing," the Bravo star gushed. "It is just amazing. Louie is everything I have ever wanted and more, he really is. He's my tall dark and handsome prince. I finally found him. I never thought I would find my prince at 48 but I did."
Luckily, Teresa said there were no "mishaps" on her big day. In fact, she got lucky in terms of the weather. "It was supposed to rain, but then the skies opened up," she revealed, "and I really feel like my parents were with me because the sun was shining through the clouds when we were actually getting married."
Her daughters even dished about their favorite wedding memories. For Gia, it was watching the "breathtaking" moment her mother walked down the aisle in her $10,000 hairdo.
"It fit her personality, it fit her perfectly," the 21-year-old said of the look, "and honestly just seeing her walk out of the gates, you saw her whole look the second she walked out of the church doors."