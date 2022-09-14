Love Island U.K.'s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Teases New Reality Series Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island U.K. winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are packing their bags and setting off on a getaway.
But unlike their stay in the Spanish villa, the couple will be able to explore the sights around them and interact with others—including each other's families. What's more, their two-week trip to Italy and Turkey will be filmed for an upcoming series, set to premiere this November on the U.K. channel ITV2.
Ekin-Su teased the show in an interview with E! News at the Oh Polly presentation at the Nolcha New York Fashion Week show, saying it will feature her and Davide as they do "loads of fun things." But the Turkish actress stopped short of sharing all the details on their itinerary, adding, "It's all a surprise for when we get there."
However, the reality star did reveal one piece of advice she has for the Italian stud ahead of the trip, sharing, "Hopefully he knows how to say thank you very much in Turkish."
After the couple returns from their trip abroad, they'll hopefully settle into a routine and put the finishing touches on their shared apartment—once they find one, that is.
As Davide explained, the pair has hardly had the time to look for a flat, let alone cook a meal together. In fact, Ekin-Su shared that he hasn't even made her his famous carbonara yet.
But Davide has a good reason for this, explaining, "Only because we never eat at home, we are always outside other places."
Fortunately for the pair, Davide hasn't had to make a pasta as a peace treaty, as the duo's relationship has been smooth sailing since leaving the villa in August. Ekin-Su even laughed at the idea that he had cheated on her—which was previously suggested in reports—saying, "When I read that I was pissed off but then I was laughing at it. Like really? Get a grip."
As for social media users' reaction to Ekin-Su's behavior on the show, the actress admitted she isn't perfect, but said she's still learning and growing. "Everything I've done in the villa, like mistakes, have led me to where I am now and I think life is like that," Ekin-Su said. "Nothing's perfect. You can mess around, but when you've realized what you want and forgive yourself, life gives you good things."
All eight seasons of Love Island U.K. are streaming now on Hulu.
-Reporting by Charles O'Keefe