Love Island U.K.'s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Teases New Reality Series Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island U.K. winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are packing their bags and setting off on a getaway.

But unlike their stay in the Spanish villa, the couple will be able to explore the sights around them and interact with others—including each other's families. What's more, their two-week trip to Italy and Turkey will be filmed for an upcoming series, set to premiere this November on the U.K. channel ITV2.

Ekin-Su teased the show in an interview with E! News at the Oh Polly presentation at the Nolcha New York Fashion Week show, saying it will feature her and Davide as they do "loads of fun things." But the Turkish actress stopped short of sharing all the details on their itinerary, adding, "It's all a surprise for when we get there."

However, the reality star did reveal one piece of advice she has for the Italian stud ahead of the trip, sharing, "Hopefully he knows how to say thank you very much in Turkish."

After the couple returns from their trip abroad, they'll hopefully settle into a routine and put the finishing touches on their shared apartment—once they find one, that is.