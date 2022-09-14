Katy Perry Reveals Details on Upcoming Wedding to Orlando Bloom

This California girl is undeniably in love.
More than three years after getting engaged, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are finally preparing to walk down the aisle. The "Roar" singer recently spilled some details on the longtime couple's impending nuptials.
"There's still a plan but the location is challenging," Perry revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show Sept. 14. "I love a big celebration. I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon."
When it comes to finding the one, Perry disclosed that she put in the work and was rewarded with a partner who cared. "I've always had a 'am I enough' hang up. I've always had a challenging time with love and relationships and maybe not being attracted to the right kind of people sometimes," Perry explained. "And to be attracted to someone who is kind and consistent and showed up for me. So I did all the work to do that and it's paid off."
Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2020, explained how she worked on herself before deciding to have kids, in order to become the best version of herself. "I went and did so much work before I became a mom because I was nervous some stuff I had from my past and I wanted to kind of clear that."
She continued, "I wanted to change all of the energy and Orlando and I were very intentional on having Daisy. We had decided, it was no accident. It was time."
Perry has done four world tours and released six studio albums, but being mom to Daisy is the best job she's ever had.
The American Idol judge said, "It's my favorite thing I've ever done. The best job, the most fulfilling, the best love."
But that doesn't mean she doesn't love performing. The "Dark Horse" singer is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency.
Perry teased viewers about the possibility of an upcoming album. "I'll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great," the singer revealed. "I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it's up to 11, girl."