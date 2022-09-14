Katy Perry Reveals Details on Upcoming Wedding to Orlando Bloom

Watch : Katy Perry Shares DETAILS on Wedding to Orlando Bloom

This California girl is undeniably in love.

More than three years after getting engaged, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are finally preparing to walk down the aisle. The "Roar" singer recently spilled some details on the longtime couple's impending nuptials.

"There's still a plan but the location is challenging," Perry revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show Sept. 14. "I love a big celebration. I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon."

When it comes to finding the one, Perry disclosed that she put in the work and was rewarded with a partner who cared. "I've always had a 'am I enough' hang up. I've always had a challenging time with love and relationships and maybe not being attracted to the right kind of people sometimes," Perry explained. "And to be attracted to someone who is kind and consistent and showed up for me. So I did all the work to do that and it's paid off."