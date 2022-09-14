Here’s How The Handmaid's Tale Wrote Off Alexis Bledel's Emily

Watch : Alexis Bledel Announces Exit From "The Handmaid's Tale"

Alexis Bledel is no longer under his eye.

Months after announcing her departure from The Handmaid's Tale ahead of season five, the series revealed how its handling her absence during the Sept. 14 premiere episode. While June (Elisabeth Moss) is left reeling from her murder of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) along with a group of fellow ex-handmaids, she notices that Bledel's ex-handmaid Emily isn't among the killers.

But when June goes to her house, Emily's wife Sylvia (Clea DuVall) tells her that she isn't there, instead returning to Gilead to exact revenge on Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), who brutally mutilated her in season one.

"She went back to fight, I think," Sylvia reveals. "To find Aunt Lydia if she can. It's what she needed to do."

Sylvia goes on to share that Emily didn't even say goodbye to their son Oliver (Charlie Zeltzer). And after June starts to blame herself, Sylvia gets angry, telling her to "shut the f--k up," sharing that she's grateful for the time she did have with Emily.

"I don't care. She's gone," Sylvia tells her. "I don't need it to be someone's fault. Why does it matter whose fault it is? So I can hate the right person? So I can hate you? What good is that?"