See Keke Palmer Call Out Jimmy Fallon for Cheating in Hilarious Password Preview

Watch : Keke Palmer & Jimmy Fallon Thank Betty White for "Password"

Things are getting cutthroat on the season finale of Password.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 14 episode of the NBC game show, Jimmy Fallon and Chrissy Metz are going up against Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown for the $25,00 prize.

The tie-breaking password in question? Mullet.

After the word is revealed to team Fallon-Metz, the This Is Us star asks, "Should we be afraid?" before The Tonight Show host ultimately passes to team McHale-Brown.

"I love you so much, I'm gonna pass," Fallon tells his opponents with a laugh. "If you get this, you win it."

With only a one-word clue to offer McHale, Brown eventually decides on "shag," but McHale is still stumped on the answer. "How much more time do I get to think about it?" a clueless McHale asks in the preview before host Keke Palmer quips, "Not much more!"

After McHale incorrectly guesses "Shaft," it's Fallon's turn to clue his partner in.