BravoCon 2022's Full Schedule Is Here: See All of the Parties, Panels and Events to Come

Bravo fans are about to be living their best lives.
The network announced the full programming schedule for BravoCon on Sept. 14, exactly one month out from the three-day celebration that's taking over New York City's Javits Center. The slate includes a whopping 60+ events, all of which will feature stars from series like Below Deck, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Married to Medicine, Project Runway, and of course, several Real Housewives franchises. Get all the details below!
Panels
Bravolebs, producers and friends alike will spill all the tea (and then some) on stage while participating in a wide variety of panels.
Bravo Bazaar
Fans can get their shop on at Bravo Bazaar, a retail experience that will feature more than 100 can't-miss booths full of the freshest BravoCon merch, Bravoleb brands and more.
Themed Bars
Delicious cocktails, mocktails and mixed drinks will be available at themed bars from a number of franchises, including Below Deck, Family Karma, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Summer House and Winter House.
Bravoland
Described by the network as "the most immersive Bravo experience yet," attendees can relive the best Bravo moments—past and present—with legendary memorabilia and countless surprises along the way.
Photo Opps and Experiences
Themed photo experiences—including opportunities to take selfies with your favorite Bravolebs—will be aplenty.
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen will host five episodes of his late-night show at BravoCon as well as the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball, a night that honors the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent in Bravo history.
BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer
Fans will be able to dance the night away with Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, as well as other special guests, at this after-hours party.
Stay tuned for more to come! BravoCon's presenting sponsors Bud Light Seltzer, Lay's and State Farm are set to offer cool on-the-ground activations that will be revealed closer to the event. In the meantime, read on to see the complete list of Bravolebrities set to attend the ultimate fan experience.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)