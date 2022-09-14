BravoCon 2022's Full Schedule Is Here: See All of the Parties, Panels and Events to Come

Watch : Watch Andy Cohen & "Real Housewives" Stars Send Fan Birthday Love

Bravo fans are about to be living their best lives.

The network announced the full programming schedule for BravoCon on Sept. 14, exactly one month out from the three-day celebration that's taking over New York City's Javits Center. The slate includes a whopping 60+ events, all of which will feature stars from series like Below Deck, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Married to Medicine, Project Runway, and of course, several Real Housewives franchises. Get all the details below!

Panels

Bravolebs, producers and friends alike will spill all the tea (and then some) on stage while participating in a wide variety of panels.

Bravo Bazaar

Fans can get their shop on at Bravo Bazaar, a retail experience that will feature more than 100 can't-miss booths full of the freshest BravoCon merch, Bravoleb brands and more.

Themed Bars

Delicious cocktails, mocktails and mixed drinks will be available at themed bars from a number of franchises, including Below Deck, Family Karma, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Summer House and Winter House.

Bravoland

Described by the network as "the most immersive Bravo experience yet," attendees can relive the best Bravo moments—past and present—with legendary memorabilia and countless surprises along the way.