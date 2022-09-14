Will Scott Bakula Return to Quantum Leap? Hear the New Cast's Response

Watch : Quantum Leap Cast Says Expect the Unexpected With Sequel

Could Scott Bakula leap his way onto NBC's Quantum Leap revival?

"Who knows?" star Raymond Lee teased during an exclusive interview with E! News. The new series—which premieres Sept. 19—is based on the original '80s show of the same name, which starred Bakula as time traveler (a.k.a. leaper) Dr. Sam Beckett throughout its five-season run.

And much like Bakula's character, the upcoming revival follows Lee's Dr. Ben Song as he "leaps" into other people's bodies across history to prevent and ensure certain events go down to keep the universe's timeline intact.

When it comes to seeing the two time-traveling men team up onscreen, co-star Ernie Hudson told E! News, "I would love to see that happen. I think we all would."

As exciting as the prospect sounds, nothing is in the works just yet. But fans of the original need not worry, as Hudson—who plays the leader of the Quantum Leap project, Herbert "Magic" Williams—teased that viewers will be "pleasantly surprised" with the new iteration.