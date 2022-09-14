Get a Glimpse of Bella Hadid in Ramy's Season 3 Trailer

Bella Hadid is strutting her way onto the small screen.
Hulu released the first trailer for season three of the Emmy-nominated series Ramy Sept. 14, giving viewers a glimpse of the model in action. For her debut role, the 25-year-old is playing Lena, the girlfriend of Ramy's (Ramy Youssef's) best friend, Steve (Steve Way).
The first viewers see of Bella in the preview, she's sitting at a table with Steve and Ramy, who asks how they met. "Muslim match," Steve says, to which Ramy asks, "You don't have to be Muslim?"
"Nah, they'll let anybody on," Steve responds. The more you know!
Ramy, meanwhile, is struggling with religion. "Ramy has been searching for something, trying to find the meaning of life," a voice-over says. "He's having a crisis of faith."
And he's not alone, with the narrator saying, "His family is searching, too. Trying to find their place in a world changing around them. Caught between who they want to be and who they really are."
The discussion of faith and Muslim identity in season three is what Bella has said was enticing when Ramy first approached her about the acting gig.
The model's father Mohamed Hadid is a proud Palestinian, but she spent a majority of her time with mom Yolanda Hadid, who is from the Netherlands. "I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture," she told GQ in August. "But I wasn't given that."
As Bella has grown up though, she's embraced her Palestinian roots, most recently finding comfort in working with the Ramy cast and crew. She noted that they gifted her a Free Palestine t-shirt on her first day filming, which brought her to tears. "I couldn't handle my emotions," she explained. "Growing up and being Arab, it was the first time that I'd ever been with like-minded people. I was able to see myself."
Bella noted that her followers think of her as something she's not, saying, "People will meet me and think, Oh, I thought you were a bitch. Or I thought you were mean."
But the model said she doesn't care about what people think, or whether the role is "super sexual and sexy." As she told GQ, "I was like, this is perfect. We hadn't even met before, but I had a feeling it was gonna be kismet."
See Bella make her acting debut when season three of Ramy premieres Sept. 30 on Hulu.