JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official.
The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
This isn't the only video they recently shared. JoJo also posted a clip of them performing a dance routine, noting she was "so proud" of Avery for learning the steps. "I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!!" she wrote. "That SMILEEEEE."
JoJo and Avery had been hinting at their romance for a while. Just a few days ago, Avery posted a TikTok of her text exchange with JoJo in which the Nickelodeon star wrote she wasn't feeling well and needed a hug, leading Avery to travel out to see her and give her one.
And earlier this month, the duo lip-synched old audio of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick in which the Poosh founder says "we're friends" and the Flip It Like Disick alum adds "purely platonic" before Kourtney starts laughing.
"This audio was made for us…@averycyrus," JoJo captioned the post.
While it's unclear when exactly JoJo and Avery started dating, they began to frequently appear on each other's social media accounts in August. Prior to their romance, JoJo dated Kylie Prew. But in August, Kylie shared they'd broken up and that she'd been single for "almost two months," adding there's no bad blood between her and JoJo.
"It's not deep, I promise," she said about the split in an Instagram Live video reposted on TikTok. "Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe, and happy, and healthy and that's all that matters. And it doesn't need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they're like me."
As for Avery, she previously dated TikToker Soph Mosca. However, they announced their breakup in August.
"To my friends and followers: I wanted to let everyone know that Avery and I have decided to take a break from our relationship," Soph wrote on social media at the time, per the Daily Mail. "We both just want to focus on ourselves right now and I'm hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other. I still love her very much. I'd ask you to please respect our space as we heal and move forward. Love, Soph."
According to the outlet, Avery shared her own statement that read, "If you have not heard yet, Soph and I have decided to break up. I ask that you please respect us and our feelings. I love y'all so much."