JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official.

The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."

This isn't the only video they recently shared. JoJo also posted a clip of them performing a dance routine, noting she was "so proud" of Avery for learning the steps. "I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!!" she wrote. "That SMILEEEEE."

JoJo and Avery had been hinting at their romance for a while. Just a few days ago, Avery posted a TikTok of her text exchange with JoJo in which the Nickelodeon star wrote she wasn't feeling well and needed a hug, leading Avery to travel out to see her and give her one.