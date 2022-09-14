Get $107 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $31

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A good concealer is a total must for your makeup collection. It can be hard to find a product that gives you the coverage and finish you desire without creasing or cracking. If you're in the market for a new one, the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination is worth checking out. It delivers great coverage with that "your skin, but better" finish that It Cosmetics is famous for.
You can use this concealer as a spot treatment for pimples or to bring some brightness to your under-eyes. This concealer comes in seven, easy-to-blend shades. If you want to try this one out, QVC has an unbelievable deal. You can get two Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Concealers and the double-ended Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush for $31. If you bought these products individually, you'd shell out $107.
If this is one of your favorite products, this is a great chance to stock up and save some money. If you haven't tried the concealer yet, this is a great deal regardless, especially since the brush has two different ends for optimal blending and coverage.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Duo w/ Brush
This concealer delivers full coverage. Use the smaller end of the brush for spot treatment and to concealer some smaller, more delicate areas. The larger end of the brush is great for buffing and blending the product.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from happy shoppers.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Reviews
A fan of the brand said, "I really like this product's ability to cover facial imperfections. I have hyperpigmentation (areas of dark skin) and old acne scars. This concealer covers them completely without being oily or cakey."
Someone else insisted, "Once you try it you will be hooked! My all time favorite concealer."
A shopper shared, "Love this product. Truly waterproof, stays on, blends well with top layers of makeup... wonderful concealment without lines or crows feet cracks."
Another customer reviewed, "I have used Bye Bye Under Eye for years and will continue to use it. It is the only one that really covers my dark circles."
"Best concealer, amazing coverage, no flaking, cracks on 56 year old skin. Completely covers my dark circles with a pin head amount," someone wrote.
A QVC shopper raved, "This is the best concealer I've ever used. It's hydrating and very pigmented. One tube lasts a very long time."
Looking for more great beauty products? This one looks like a lip gloss and has the staying power of a liquid lipstick (even after you eat and drink).