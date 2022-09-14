Get $107 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $31

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A good concealer is a total must for your makeup collection. It can be hard to find a product that gives you the coverage and finish you desire without creasing or cracking. If you're in the market for a new one, the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination is worth checking out. It delivers great coverage with that "your skin, but better" finish that It Cosmetics is famous for.

You can use this concealer as a spot treatment for pimples or to bring some brightness to your under-eyes. This concealer comes in seven, easy-to-blend shades. If you want to try this one out, QVC has an unbelievable deal. You can get two Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Concealers and the double-ended Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush for $31. If you bought these products individually, you'd shell out $107.

If this is one of your favorite products, this is a great chance to stock up and save some money. If you haven't tried the concealer yet, this is a great deal regardless, especially since the brush has two different ends for optimal blending and coverage.