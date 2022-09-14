Watch She-Hulk and Titania Have a Courtroom Showdown in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Clip

Watch : She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Exclusive Clip

Even attorneys need legal support sometimes.

In an exclusive clip from the Sept. 15 episode of Disney+'s She Hulk: Attorney at Law, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) gets the help of fellow lawyer Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) as she attempts to stop rival Titania (Jameela Jamil) from using the Hulk name and likeness for her own monetary gain.

"Since the first public appearance of Jennifer Walters in her Hulk form, the public has unanimously identified her with the name She-Hulk," Mallory begins her case. "In fact, the name She-Hulk had not even been recorded in public discourse until that debut."

From opposite sides of the courtroom, She-Hulk and Titania exchange glares so cold that it feels like the entire courthouse might freeze over.

"We have a number of news items and broadcast quotes I'd like to enter into record," Mallory continues. "Simply put, the defendant is exploiting goodwill towards my client and her better-known cousin in order to sell her non-FDA approved, sham products."