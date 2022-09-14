Stranger Things Season 5: Why You Should Expect to See More of Hawkins

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

The Party is staying put for season five of Stranger Things.

Despite featuring several, vastly different locations in season four, the next installment of the Netflix drama will be returning home. That's right, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy promised E! News that the fifth and final season "will definitely be more Hawkins-centric."

This is reassuring news to hear, as the season four finale showed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) reuniting with their Hawkins-based loved ones just as the town was literally being splintered into pieces. Power in numbers, right?

As for word on Stranger Things 5's potential premiere date? Shawn stayed relatively tight-lipped on that but did tease that "it ain't gonna be smaller."

"Our ambitions remain pretty high," he told E! News, "and the way the audience has grown along with the cinematic scope of the show, I don't expect that we're going to mess with that approach going into season five."

Shawn is referring to the extra large season four, which featured two feature-length episodes. So, it looks like we're going to get more of Hawkins in more ways than one!