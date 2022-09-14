Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 5: Why You Should Expect to See More of Hawkins

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy teased what's to come for the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit.

The Party is staying put for season five of Stranger Things.

Despite featuring several, vastly different locations in season four, the next installment of the Netflix drama will be returning home. That's right, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy promised E! News that the fifth and final season "will definitely be more Hawkins-centric."

This is reassuring news to hear, as the season four finale showed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) reuniting with their Hawkins-based loved ones just as the town was literally being splintered into pieces. Power in numbers, right?

As for word on Stranger Things 5's potential premiere date? Shawn stayed relatively tight-lipped on that but did tease that "it ain't gonna be smaller."

"Our ambitions remain pretty high," he told E! News, "and the way the audience has grown along with the cinematic scope of the show, I don't expect that we're going to mess with that approach going into season five."

Shawn is referring to the extra large season four, which featured two feature-length episodes. So, it looks like we're going to get more of Hawkins in more ways than one!

And that's not the only thing to look forward to, as Shawn went on to confirm that season five will answer all burning questions that remain, noting, "We are hard at work to stick the landing."

Eager for more Stranger Things season five updates? Keep reading for everything wE! know:

Netflix
Farewell Forever?

While Max's fate is still up in the air, Matt and Ross Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) is dead "for real this time." As they said, "He's toast."

Same goes for Eddie (Joseph Quinn), who sacrificed himself to the Demobats to buy time for the rest of the kids fighting. Joseph told E! News he's still hoping to reappear in the show, saying, "I'd be very up for it. But yeah, let's see."

As for Max (Sadie Sink), the brothers aren't giving up on her just yet. "She's brain dead, but yeah, she's alive," they said. "She's blind and all of her bones are broken." 

Netflix
Max's Future

While Max is technically still alive, there's no knowing if she'll ever wake up from her coma. "I have no idea what's coming in five and what that looks like," Sadie said in an interview with Deadline. "Max's storyline is very up in the air, 'cause obviously she's in a coma and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can't find her in the void. So who knows where she is and what state she's in."

Netflix
The Love Triangle

Even Natalia Dyer is confused about who Nancy belongs with. On one hand, she thinks Nancy and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are a good match, but she also sees that Steve (Joe Keery) has grown up. And there's a part of her that thinks Nancy shouldn't be with either one of them. "It's really tough," she told Variety. "I don't know. It feels like she's been in a relationship for a while so maybe she needs some self discovery time."

She continued, "Whatever happens, I would hope that she does it with integrity. I personally had some crunchy feelings about how the whole Jonathan thing started sort of behind Steve's back. I can't believe she did that. I mean, I can."

Netflix
Will and Vecna

In the season finale, Will (Noah Schnapp) confirmed he and Vecna are still connected after they were linked to each other in season two. When asked if fans will see the two characters interact in season five, Jamie Campbell Bower told E! News, "We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history. So it would be a joy to to get back in there, as I'll gently put it."

In fact, Jamie remained secretive throughout the entire interview, but promised the Duffers have got it all thought out. "My lips are sealed," he said. "You'll have to wait and see. I think Matt and Ross got something beautiful cooking and they'll let us know in good time."

Netflix
Goodbye, California

While Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) initially sought to start anew in California, it seems the Byers family is missing Hawkins and their hometown friends. So, they're leaving their California home and returning to Indiana, alongside Hopper and Eleven, in season five.

"It's mostly in Hawkins, and there's a lot obviously in the Upside Down," Matt Duffer told Collider about their season five plans. "But this is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins.

Tina Rowden/Netflix
Production Plans

The Duffer Brothers have mostly planned out season five, the final installment, but there's no knowing when filming will begin. 

"This last season took two years in total, so who knows how long season five will take," Sadie Sink told Deadline. "The Duffers definitely know the fans will be eagerly awaiting a fifth season, but I don't think they're gonna rush it. They wanna make the best final season that they could possibly make."

They may not rush the process, but it seems they're cutting down on the amount of scenes in the final season. The Duffer Brothers promised the upcoming episodes will be slightly shorter, though they anticipate the finale is going to be another feature-length episode. 

"The only reason we don't expect to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery," Matt Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in season 5]."

Netflix
All Will Be Answered

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy promised that season five "will answer all remaining questions," adding, "we are in the business of satisfying viewers."

