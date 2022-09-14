Love Is Blind Season 3 Finally Has a Teaser and a Premiere Date

Welcome back to the pods.
The highly anticipated return of Netflix's Love Is Blind is almost here and we finally get a sneak peek just in time for cuffing season. The teaser kicked off with the question all the guys are hoping to answer—"Where are you at, wifey? Come at me!"—before seeing those cherished words fans have waited six months for: "Love Is Blind is back."
Led by returning hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series will follow a new set of singles who, as the trailer says, "came out here to take a chance on love."
The streamer describes the batch of contestants as "singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like."
And it already looks like we can expect some emotional moments, as one contestant is heard saying, "I'm not for everybody. I just hope I will be for him."
But it's not just drama that's teased. In fact, the teaser shows the Love Is Blind doors opening for one female contestant, which can only mean one thing—an engagement has occurred!
And creator Chris Coelen promised that any previous Love Is Blind drama—like the back-to-back Love Is Blind breakups—has not swayed the new batch of participants. "You think that people are going to have an expectation," he told Netflix's Tudum, "coming into a show that's formed based on what they've seen on a previous season. But this show just confounds all expectations at every turn. No matter how you come into it, it elicits these real, authentic feelings from people—no matter what happens."
Love Is Blind season three premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix. You can find more TV premiere dates here.