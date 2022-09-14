Love Is Blind Season 3 Finally Has a Teaser and a Premiere Date

Watch : Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Responds to Vanessa Lachey's Comments

Welcome back to the pods.

The highly anticipated return of Netflix's Love Is Blind is almost here and we finally get a sneak peek just in time for cuffing season. The teaser kicked off with the question all the guys are hoping to answer—"Where are you at, wifey? Come at me!"—before seeing those cherished words fans have waited six months for: "Love Is Blind is back."

Led by returning hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series will follow a new set of singles who, as the trailer says, "came out here to take a chance on love."

The streamer describes the batch of contestants as "singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like."

And it already looks like we can expect some emotional moments, as one contestant is heard saying, "I'm not for everybody. I just hope I will be for him."

But it's not just drama that's teased. In fact, the teaser shows the Love Is Blind doors opening for one female contestant, which can only mean one thing—an engagement has occurred!