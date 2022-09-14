Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Watch : Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth.

The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign.

In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing a white knit dress, styled with matching arm warmers and pointed-toe PVC heels, as she holds a blue and purple watercolored shoulder bag. For glam, she channeled her signature style from her former Baywatch days, including tousled blonde hair, smokey eyes, pouty lined lips and her iconic pin-thin eyebrows.

In another stunning shot, the Barb Wire actress works the camera in a grey sleeveless top and matching pleated skirt with white ruffles while posing on floral-print bedding.

According to the brand, the Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign "mixes 90s nostalgia with contemporary fashion and art." Singer Doja Cat and actor Kyle Maclachlan also star in the ads.