NuFace Friends & Family 20% Off Sale: Save On Fan-Favorite Facial Toning Devices

Fall is here which means more time for cozying up at home. We can't wait to spend cozy evenings baking, watching movies, and indulging in self care by leveling up our skincare routine.
If you want to treat yourself to an at-home facial or face lift, now is the time. NuFace has gone viral multiple times on TikTok for good reason. The company's microcurrent technology tones, lifts, and contours the face. You'll see almost instant results, and you'll feel and look snatched af.
NuFace's products are definitely an investment, but now is the perfect time to treat yourself, as their Friends & Family Sale is happening now. You can take 20% off site-wide, enjoy free shipping on all orders, and your purchases are always backed by a one year warranty.
Whether you're looking to tone and contour your face or reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, scroll below for snatched, beautiful skin.
NuFACE FIX® Starter Kit
NuFace created this award-winning device with microcurrent technology to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles while giving lips a fuller look. Target any fine lines near the eyes, lips, and forehead with this kit that includes the NuFace Fix Device, NuFace Fix Serum to help the device glide over your skin, user manuel, and a micro USB cable to charge your device. With the friends and family discount, you can get this kit for just $128 now.
NuFACE® Mini Starter Kit
On sale for just $167, the NuFace Mini Starter Kit features NuFace's 5-Minute Facial-Lift technology in a travel-sized device, so you can look snatched on the go. With the NuFace Mini Device, Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, power adaptor, and user manual, this kit will tone, lift, and contour you facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
NuFACE Trinity® Complete
NuFace brings together its award-winning Trinity Device and best-selling attachments into one kit to tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles with a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. It's a $657 value, but the entire NuFace Trinity Starter Kit, NuFace Trinity Effective Lip & Eye Attachment, and NuFace Trinity Wrinkle Reducer (for reducing full-face wrinkled with red light therapy) are yours on sale now for just $420. The kit also includes the Hydrating Leave-On Gel Activator to activate your complete at-home lifting facial.
NuBODY® Body Toning Device
NuFace also creates incredible body-care products as well. This NuBody Body Toning Device uses the same microcurrent technology that its other products feature to help smooth away the look of dimples on arms, butt, abs, and thighs. It also comes with an Aqua Gel Applicator in order to ensure a smooth application.
NuFACE FIX® Serum
If you already have a NuFace device, now is a great time to stock up on the applicator gel so you don't run out. This gel doesn't just allow your NuFace to glide over your face without pulling your skin. It also supercharges the microcurrents in your device to reach down to the facial muscles where you need it most. It provides your skin with the nutrients it needs to get the most out of your NuFace devices.