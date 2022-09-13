Candace Cameron Bure Announces Plans for New Christmas Movie After Leaving Hallmark Channel

After ending her partnership with Hallmark Channel earlier this year, Candace Cameron Bure has announced her plan to star in a new Christmas movie on a new network. Get all of the details here!

No need for bah humbugs—Candace Cameron Bure has revealed plans for another Christmas movie.

The Fuller House star announced her exit from Hallmark Channel in April after starring in more than 20 movies for the network, but the actress has found a new home on Great American Family.

Bure is set to star in A Christmas...Present, which will premiere on the network in November. 

In the movie, Bure plays real estate agent Maggie Larson, "an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter," according to GAC. "Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season."

Bure and her production company Candy Rock Entertainment will also executive produce the movie as part of her overall deal with Great American Family. 

"A Christmas…Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what's right in front of our eyes," Bure said in a statement. "The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it's through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what's most important."

After starring in classics like 2008's Moonlight & Mistletoe, 2015's A Christmas Detour and 2017's Switched For Christmas, the Queen of Christmas movies said she was excited to create "heartwarming family and faith-filled programming" at GAC moving forward.

A Christmas...Present will part of Great American Christmas, which kicks off Oct. 21, and features new original holiday movies every Saturday and Sunday on Great American Family through the end of 2022.

Hang the stockings now!

