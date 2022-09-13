Ryan Phillippe Chases Tom Pelphrey's American Murderer in Spine-Chilling New Trailer

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Ryan Phillippe is on the case.

The actor stars as an FBI agent after one of America's most wanted in the intense American Murderer trailer. The clip follows the story of real-life fugitive Jason Derek Brown (played by Tom Pelphrey) as he plots an elaborate scheme to get himself out of trouble. The official synopsis describes Brown as "a charismatic con man turned party king," who, when his funds run out, must turn to his most intense scheme yet, which lands himself on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list.

"80 grand," the fugitive says of his plan in the trailer. "Three days. I'm gonna rob an armored truck, and I want you to help me."

"That's above your pay grade," his co-conspirator Kyle Wallace (played by Hannah Montana alum Moises Arias) responds.

"Is that a no, Mommy?" Brown says, imitating Wallace before whipping out a pistol.

The teaser continues to unpack Brown's descent into madness as Phillippe's FBI agent tracks his every move. The thriller also stars Idina Menzel, Jacki Weaver, Paul Schneider and Shantel VanSanten.