See Drew Barrymore React to Ex Justin Long's Relationship With Kate Bosworth

Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

During the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 11, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sat down to discuss their past and present relationships. The two dated on-and-off for three years before officially calling it quits in 2010.

However, the Scream star and Barbarian actor agreed that they will always love one another. Barrymore told her longtime friend that she is always rooting for his happiness. "All I want in life is your success and happiness," Barrymore said. "I'm just so happy because you deserve to be happy. I'm so thrilled for you."

Long, who is currently dating actress Kate Bosworth, assured Barrymore that is he extremely happy and supported.

"She does all those things," Long replied about Bosworth. "And she adores you. She is the most supportive, most wonderful. You would love hanging out with her."

Barrymore echoed Long's sentiment and agreed that the three of them should go out together.

Long confirmed his relationship with Bosworth in May, with a sweet Instagram post. The actor posted a photo of himself and the Superman Returns actress sharing a pint of Guinness during a vacation in Ireland.

The Blue Crush actress commented on the post, "I'm the luckiest."