Pose’s Angelica Ross Just Made Broadway History

Watch : How Angelica Ross Became a Powerhouse - Just the Sip

Angelica Ross has all that jazz.

The Pose actress made history on Sept. 12 when she stepped into the shoes of Roxie Hart in Chicago. How so? She became the first openly transgender person to play a leading role on Broadway.

While the role may seem daunting, the American Horror Story alum was ready.

"I've always been an actor, since diapers. I've been in musical theater for a long time," the 41-year-old recently told TODAY. "For 12 years, before I even got into television, I did community theater. I'm prepared to meet this moment."

The weight of the history-making moment was not lost on the trailblazer, who told TODAY she was ready to "come alive in a space, just as a Black woman."