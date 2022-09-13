The Truth About Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio After Their Recent Outing

Watch : Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready to Date Again Following Breakup?

Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was buzz about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid.

The Oscar winner has been hanging out with the supermodel following his split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, multiple sources exclusively tell E! News.

While the two have seen one another several occasions, a source close to Leo says the 47-year-old isn't exactly jumping back into a serious relationship. "He's enjoying being single," the insider notes, adding that Leo and Gigi, 27, are "not exclusive."

Similarly, a source close to Gigi tells E! that "neither of them want a relationship" at the moment. "Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy," the second insider says. "Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties."

Indeed, Leo has been out and about since his breakup with Camila. On Aug. 30, the Don't Look Up star was spotted grabbing some food with friends at Il Buco in New York City. For the casual lunch, Leo donned a white T-shirt and green shorts, as well as a baseball cap and protective face mask.