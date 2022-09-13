This Texturizing Spray Helped My Naturally Straight Hair Hold Curls Longer Than Ever Before

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After years of watching YouTube tutorials, I have mastered curling my naturally straight hair. Unfortunately, the results just don't last. Before I know it, those perfectly imperfect waves drop and my strands just look messy, as if I've never heard of a hairbrush. I have tried various products, spritzing my hair before I curl, while I curl, and after I curl in every combination possible. I waited way too long in between shampoos to see if dirty hair really holds texture longer. That did nothing for me. And, then, I just resort to my naturally straight hair because it's the easiest option. Straight hair can be sleek, and I love my hair's natural look, but I just wanted some variety. I almost gave up on trying new products until I found the OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray.

I bought the OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray with no expectations, thinking "if it doesn't help my hair hold a curl, at least I can use it as a dry shampoo, so I'm not wasting my money." That's right, this lightweight spray is a hybrid product, combining the best parts of dry shampoo and hairspray. It absorbs excess oil and makes my hair feel refreshed, and to my complete and utter surprise it also made my curls last all day long. One of my co-friends even asked if I got extensions because she was shocked that my curls held up so long.

Personally, I use the spray before and after winding my hair around a curling iron. However, you can use it on your natural hair to add some texture and amplify the volume. I'm not the only one who's into this spray. It has 34.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. If you always want a good hair day, you need to check this one out.